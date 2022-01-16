SpaceCloud apps launched into orbit
Submit on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 21:25
SpaceCloud said it headed into orbit as a part of D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier onboard SpaceX’s Transporter 3 mission that was launched on 13 January from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission aims to verify 17 apps, uploading of new ones, and support the on-orbit testing of a hyperspectral camera.
Related posts:
DirecTV orders Radyne, Xicom products
Russian pay-HDTV on Eutelsat W4
SES contracts new capacity with ITV
KVH takes transponder on AMC-21
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at 9:25 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.