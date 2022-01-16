Submit on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 21:25

SpaceCloud said it headed into orbit as a part of D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier onboard SpaceX’s Transporter 3 mission that was launched on 13 January from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission aims to verify 17 apps, uploading of new ones, and support the on-orbit testing of a hyperspectral camera.

