Ukrainian EO satellite launched aboard Falcon 9
Submit on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 21:25
Among the payloads of the Falcon 9 Transporter 3 launch was the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite for Earth remote sensing.
Related posts:
DirecTV orders Radyne, Xicom products
Russian pay-HDTV on Eutelsat W4
SES contracts new capacity with ITV
KVH takes transponder on AMC-21
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at 9:25 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.