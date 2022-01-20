Qualification testing of VIKAS Engine for Gaganyaan Programme
The High Thrust VIKAS Engine for ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme has successfully undergone qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.
