Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Qualification testing of VIKAS Engine for Gaganyaan Programme

Submit on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 21:30

The High Thrust VIKAS Engine for ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme has successfully undergone qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

Related posts:

  1. Delays of the day: Vinasat, Razaksat
  2. H-IIB test postponed after anomaly
  3. Update: Atlas V lifts off with first MUOS satellite
  4. Delay of the day: EchoStar XXI

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 9:30 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«