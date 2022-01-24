Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Orbit Fab and Phase Four to collaborate on in-orbit refuelling

Submit on Monday, January 24th, 2022 21:30

Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Orbit Fab. The companies seek to ensure that future Phase Four Maxwell engines may be refuelled in-orbit to extend mission lifetimes and maximise ROI for spacecraft.

Related posts:

  1. MRO’s instruments ‘working perfectly’ during testing week
  2. Plasma engine demonstrates superconducting first stage at full power
  3. Northrop Grumman to develop Space Fence Technology
  4. Funding level for new European weather satellites surpasses 90%

This entry was posted on Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 9:30 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«