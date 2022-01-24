Orbit Fab and Phase Four to collaborate on in-orbit refuelling
Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Orbit Fab. The companies seek to ensure that future Phase Four Maxwell engines may be refuelled in-orbit to extend mission lifetimes and maximise ROI for spacecraft.
