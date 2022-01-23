NASA’s Swift Observatory in safe mode
Submit on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 22:16
On the evening of Tuesday, 18 January, NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory entered into safe mode, suspending pointed science observations. The mission team is investigating a possible failure of one of the spacecraft’s reaction wheels as the cause.
