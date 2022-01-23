Satellite News

NASA’s Swift Observatory in safe mode

On the evening of Tuesday, 18 January, NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory entered into safe mode, suspending pointed science observations. The mission team is investigating a possible failure of one of the spacecraft’s reaction wheels as the cause.

