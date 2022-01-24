Second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite pre-launch details
Submit on Monday, January 24th, 2022 21:30
The second satellite in Italy’s COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation Earth Observation programme is to be launched on 27 January at 2311 UTC from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida (USA) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
