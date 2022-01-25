Satellite News

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation, arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its 1.5 million km journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period.

