JWST arrives at Lagrange Point 2
Submit on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 20:45
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation, arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its 1.5 million km journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period.
