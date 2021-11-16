Dawn Aerospace, Orbit Fab to enable on-orbit refuelling of green propellants
Submit on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 22:11
Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space company, and Dawn Aerospace, a space-transportation company, announced a collaboration to make on-orbit refuelling available to satellites utilising nitrous oxide and propylene (N2O and C3H6).
