Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Dawn Aerospace, Orbit Fab to enable on-orbit refuelling of green propellants

Submit on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 22:11

Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space company, and Dawn Aerospace, a space-transportation company, announced a collaboration to make on-orbit refuelling available to satellites utilising nitrous oxide and propylene (N2O and C3H6).

Related posts:
Intersputnik leases Eutelsat W7 transponders
Hughes takes Telstar 14R capacity
Global IP extends mobility offering with Intelsat
KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway

Related posts:

  1. Mars Lander lands in Florida
  2. Proba-V tracking aircraft in flight from orbit
  3. Arsat-3 payload will be built by Thales Alenia Space
  4. Telstar 12 VANTAGE operational 3 weeks after launch

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10:11 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«