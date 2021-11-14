Mynaric starts trading on Nasdaq
Mynaric AG, a developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares, representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of US$16.50 per ADS.
