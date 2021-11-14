Satellite News

Mynaric starts trading on Nasdaq

Mynaric AG, a developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares, representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of US$16.50 per ADS.

