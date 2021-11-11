Astroscale, New Zealand to cooperate on space safety and sustainability
Submit on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 20:10
Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (“MBIE”) to co-operate on areas of space safety and sustainability, including debris mitigation and remediation, and on-orbit servicing in general.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 8:10 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.