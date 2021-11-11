Satellite News

Astroscale, New Zealand to cooperate on space safety and sustainability

Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (“MBIE”) to co-operate on areas of space safety and sustainability, including debris mitigation and remediation, and on-orbit servicing in general.

