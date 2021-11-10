Submit on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 21:03

LEOcloud and Orbital Assembly announced they have established a partnership in which LEOcloud will enable public cloud edge computing services hosted on Orbital Assembly’s Gravity Ring and Pioneer Stations.

