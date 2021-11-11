Falcon 9 lifts off with Crew Dragon
Submit on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 20:10
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload Crew Dragon/Crew-3 mission; Date: 11. November 2021, 0203 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The mission was running more than 10 days late after bad weather and an unspecified minor medical issue with one of the astronauts forced delays.
