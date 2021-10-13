Astra announces LV0007 launch window for the USSF
Astra Space, Inc. announced a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force. The launch vehicle, LV0007, will carry a test payload for the Space Test Program’s second mission STP-27AD2.
