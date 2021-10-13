Orbit Fab, U.S Air Force sign CRADA for on-orbit refuelling technology
Orbit Fab has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Space Vehicle Directorate, and the Spacecraft Technology Division to advance on-orbit refuelling technology.
