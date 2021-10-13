General Atomics completes NASA Deep Space Atomic Clock mission
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced the completion of the successful NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) mission.
