Rocket Lab acquires space software company Advanced Solutions, Inc

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI), a Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm delivering mission proven space software, mission simulation and test systems, and Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) solutions, for US$40 million plus the potential for an additional US$5.5 million performance earnout based on CY 2021 results.

