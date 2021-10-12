Rocket Lab acquires space software company Advanced Solutions, Inc
Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI), a Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm delivering mission proven space software, mission simulation and test systems, and Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) solutions, for US$40 million plus the potential for an additional US$5.5 million performance earnout based on CY 2021 results.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 9:54 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.