James Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana

Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has arrived safely at Pariacabo harbour in French Guiana. ESA in close collaboration with NASA will now prepare this once in a generation mission for its launch on Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport this December.

