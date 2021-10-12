James Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana
Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has arrived safely at Pariacabo harbour in French Guiana. ESA in close collaboration with NASA will now prepare this once in a generation mission for its launch on Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport this December.
