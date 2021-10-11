Airbus Zephyr S completes test season
The Airbus Zephyr S completed a successful 2021 test flight campaign in the United States. The final Airbus solar-powered High Altitude Platform System (HAPS) flight touched down on 13 September in Arizona, USA, ending the most ambitious and successful Zephyr flight campaign to date.
