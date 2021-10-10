Thuraya secures AED316 million distribution contracts
Sunday, October 10th, 2021
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that its Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) subsidiary, Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC has secured long-tem agreements with a global service provider for a total value in excess of AED316 million (US$86 million) over the next three years.
