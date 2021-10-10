Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that its Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) subsidiary, Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC has secured long-tem agreements with a global service provider for a total value in excess of AED316 million (US$86 million) over the next three years.

