Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Thuraya secures AED316 million distribution contracts

Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that its Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) subsidiary, Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC has secured long-tem agreements with a global service provider for a total value in excess of AED316 million (US$86 million) over the next three years.

Related posts:
Satellite Data Show 2004 Sumatra Earthquake Changed Gravity in the Region
Enhance Your Business With Satellite TV
What Is A Digital Aerial?
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Picard’ nab nominations for 3 NAACP Image Awards

Related posts:

  1. MDA closes Alliance Spacesystems acquisition
  2. Lockheed Martin Corporation results Q1 2012
  3. MDA completes acquisition in the United States
  4. DigitalGlobe results Q2 2016

This entry was posted on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 9:25 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«