Submit on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 21:39

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Communications have signed an agreement covering the distribution by Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecommunications provider, of high-speed satellite broadband via the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite.

