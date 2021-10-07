Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat co-operate
Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat Communications have signed an agreement covering the distribution by Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecommunications provider, of high-speed satellite broadband via the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite.
