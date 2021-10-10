Satellite News

NASA’s SLS passes key review for Artemis I mission

NASA has completed the design certification review (DCR) for the Space Launch System Program (SLS) rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon.

