NASA’s SLS passes key review for Artemis I mission
Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25
NASA has completed the design certification review (DCR) for the Space Launch System Program (SLS) rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon.
