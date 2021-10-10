Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25

NASA has completed the design certification review (DCR) for the Space Launch System Program (SLS) rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon.

Related posts:

Satellite Data Show 2004 Sumatra Earthquake Changed Gravity in the Region

Enhance Your Business With Satellite TV

What Is A Digital Aerial?

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Picard’ nab nominations for 3 NAACP Image Awards