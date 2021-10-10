Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25

Two launches of Angara-A5 heavy rocket and two launches of its light class are planned to be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome next year, Russian Aerospace Force commander Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin said.

