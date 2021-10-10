Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Four Angara flights from Plesetsk planned in 2022

Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25

Two launches of Angara-A5 heavy rocket and two launches of its light class are planned to be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome next year, Russian Aerospace Force commander Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin said.

Related posts:
Satellite Data Show 2004 Sumatra Earthquake Changed Gravity in the Region
Enhance Your Business With Satellite TV
What Is A Digital Aerial?
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Picard’ nab nominations for 3 NAACP Image Awards

Related posts:

  1. DARPA: how to catch a retired, tumbling satellite
  2. SMAP in good health after launch
  3. Paragon to improve cryogenic fluid management in space
  4. Delay of the day: Delta IV/GPS III SV02

This entry was posted on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 9:25 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«