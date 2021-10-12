Green light for satellite launch site in Norway
Andøya Space will receive approved financing with a total value of NOK366 million (€37 million, US$43 million). With this financial support, the Norwegian government gives the green light to establish a launch site for small satellites on Andøya, Norway.
