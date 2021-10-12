Satellite News

Green light for satellite launch site in Norway

Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54

Andøya Space will receive approved financing with a total value of NOK366 million (€37 million, US$43 million). With this financial support, the Norwegian government gives the green light to establish a launch site for small satellites on Andøya, Norway.

