OneWeb constellation more than 50% complete after Soyuz launch

Submit on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 21:22

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat; Payload: 36 One Web satellites; Date: 14 October 2021, 0940 UTC; Launch site: Vostochny, Russia. The mission lasted three hours and 51 minutes. The 36 satellites were deployed during nine separation sequences at an altitude of 450 km.

