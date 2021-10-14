Submit on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 21:22

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat; Payload: 36 One Web satellites; Date: 14 October 2021, 0940 UTC; Launch site: Vostochny, Russia. The mission lasted three hours and 51 minutes. The 36 satellites were deployed during nine separation sequences at an altitude of 450 km.

