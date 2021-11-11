MDA awarded initial design phase contract for lunar rover
MDA Ltd. announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to undertake a Phase A initial design study for a Canadian Lunar Rover mission to the Moon.
