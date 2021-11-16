Vega lofts three French military intelligence satellites
Rocket: Vega; Payload: CERES (CapacitÉ de Renseignement Électromagnétique Spatiale) 1, 2 and 3; Date: 16 November 2021, 0927 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The three military intelligence satellites were deployed into 672 km x 75.00 degrees circular orbits about 56 minutes into the mission.
