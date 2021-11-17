Satellite News

Arianespace to launch Australian satellite Optus-11 with Ariane 6

Arianespace signed a contract with Australian operator SingTel Optus to orbit the Optus-11 satellite using the Ariane 6 heavy launch vehicle. Optus-11 will be the seventh SingTel Optus satellite launched by Arianespace.

