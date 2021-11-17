Submit on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 21:24

Arianespace signed a contract with Australian operator SingTel Optus to orbit the Optus-11 satellite using the Ariane 6 heavy launch vehicle. Optus-11 will be the seventh SingTel Optus satellite launched by Arianespace.

