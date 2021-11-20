Satellite News

Rocket Lab launches 107th satellite to orbit

Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Rocket: Electron; Payload: two BlackSky Gen-2 satellites; Date: 18 November 2021, 0138 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The Earth-imaging satellites were deployed into 427 km x 439 km x 42.02 degrees orbits.

