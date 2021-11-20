Rocket Lab launches 107th satellite to orbit
Submit on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 01:59
Rocket: Electron; Payload: two BlackSky Gen-2 satellites; Date: 18 November 2021, 0138 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The Earth-imaging satellites were deployed into 427 km x 439 km x 42.02 degrees orbits.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 1:59 am and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.