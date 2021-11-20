Thales Alenia Space to build ASTRA 1P and ASTRA 1Q for SES
Submit on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 01:59
Thales Alenia Space announced that it has signed a contract with SES to deliver two Ku-band geostationary satellites, ASTRA 1P and ASTRA 1Q to serve SES’s major European broadcasters’ content distribution operations as well as deliver connectivity services over Europe at 19.2° East.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 1:59 am and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.