China launches another high-res observation satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: Gaofen-11 03; Date: 20 November 2021, 0151 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into 427 km x 439 km x 42.02 degrees orbits.
