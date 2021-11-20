Satellite News

ICEYE, U.S. Army to pursue collaborative research and development

ICEYE announced that it has entered into a co-operative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC) to advance Earth observation technology in support of U.S. Army missions.

