Rocket Lab spacecraft confirmed for Mars
Submit on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 21:48
Rocket Lab announced it will begin final mission design and commence manufacturing two interplanetary Photon spacecraft for a science mission to Mars, delivering Decadal-class science at a fraction of the cost of typical planetary missions.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at 9:48 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.