NASA selects L3Harris to guide Mars mission samples home
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has selected L3Harris Technologies to provide the latest Universal Space Transponder (UST) for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) programme, which is developing capabilities to return Martian samples to Earth for detailed analysis.
