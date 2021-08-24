Satellite News

NASA selects L3Harris to guide Mars mission samples home

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has selected L3Harris Technologies to provide the latest Universal Space Transponder (UST) for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) programme, which is developing capabilities to return Martian samples to Earth for detailed analysis.

