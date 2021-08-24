Two Chinese rocket launches on one day, part II
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B: Payload: Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing (TJSW-7); Date: 24 August 2021, 1541 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The spacecraft was likely deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 9:36 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.