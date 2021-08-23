Submit on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 21:28

Orbcomm Inc., a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the transfer of control of Orbcomm’s FCC authorisations in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Orbcomm by GI Partners, a US-based investor in data infrastructure businesses.

