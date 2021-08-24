Two Chinese rocket launches on one day, part I
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3C/Yuanzheng-1; Payload: three experimental satellites; Date: 24 August 2021, 1115 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The spacecraft were deployed into approx. 1,083 km x 1,110 km x 86.40 degrees orbit.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 9:36 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.