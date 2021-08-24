Satellite News

Two Chinese rocket launches on one day, part I

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3C/Yuanzheng-1; Payload: three experimental satellites; Date: 24 August 2021, 1115 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The spacecraft were deployed into approx. 1,083 km x 1,110 km x 86.40 degrees orbit.

