Gilmour Space and Exolaunch sign agreements
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
Gilmour Space Technologies, an Australian rocket company pioneering hybrid propulsion technologies for launching small satellites, and Exolaunch announced a series of agreements for small satellite launch, deployment and in-space transportation services.
