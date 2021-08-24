Satellite News

Gilmour Space and Exolaunch sign agreements

Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Gilmour Space Technologies, an Australian rocket company pioneering hybrid propulsion technologies for launching small satellites, and Exolaunch announced a series of agreements for small satellite launch, deployment and in-space transportation services.

