Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

OneWeb expands satellite constellation through Soyuz launch

Submit on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 01:18

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites; Date: 22 August 2021, 0013 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The mission lasted three hours and 45 minutes. The 34 satellites have been separated, during nine separation sequences, at an altitude of 450 km.

Related posts:
Astro books 13 Measat 3 transponders
‘New Winds’ on Amazonas-2
SES Broadband Services offers special conditions for ARTES participants
Siemens SIECAMS for Arabsat CID and satellite monitoring

Related posts:

  1. Thuraya 3 launch now planned for Monday
  2. KSLV-1 launch set for 9 June
  3. Next Proton launch scheduled for 31 March
  4. Delay of the day: ExoMars 2020 becomes ExoMars 2022

This entry was posted on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 1:18 am and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«