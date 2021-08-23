OneWeb expands satellite constellation through Soyuz launch
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites; Date: 22 August 2021, 0013 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The mission lasted three hours and 45 minutes. The 34 satellites have been separated, during nine separation sequences, at an altitude of 450 km.
