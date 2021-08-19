China launches radar satellite duo
Submit on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 21:53
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: two Tianhui 2-02 satellites; Date: 18 August 2021, 2232 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The radar mapping satellites were deployed into approx. 500 km x 520 km x 97.45 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
