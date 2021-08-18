Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Rocket Lab to Launch Four PocketQube Satellites for Alba Orbital

Submit on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 22:42

Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, announced it has signed a rideshare agreement with Scottish-American PocketQube satellite manufacturer, Alba Orbital, to launch a cluster of small satellites designed to demonstrate radio and night-time Earth observation technologies.

Related posts:

  1. Delay of the day: Falcon 9
  2. China launches 3D mapping satellite
  3. Atlas V to loft astronauts?
  4. Delay of the day: Vega/PRISMA

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at 10:42 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«