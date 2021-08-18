Rocket Lab to Launch Four PocketQube Satellites for Alba Orbital
Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, announced it has signed a rideshare agreement with Scottish-American PocketQube satellite manufacturer, Alba Orbital, to launch a cluster of small satellites designed to demonstrate radio and night-time Earth observation technologies.
