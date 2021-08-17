Satellite News

Phantom Space acquires Micro Aerospace Solutions

Submit on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 22:29

Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, announced the successful acquisition of Micro Aerospace Solutions, a provider of space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets.

