Phantom Space acquires Micro Aerospace Solutions
Submit on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 22:29
Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, announced the successful acquisition of Micro Aerospace Solutions, a provider of space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets.
