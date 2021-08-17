Spire Global announces completion of merger with NavSight holdings
Submit on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 22:29
Spire Global, Inc., a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced it has completed its previously announced business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. to take Spire public.
