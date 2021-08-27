Webb completes testing and prepares for trip to Europe’s Spaceport
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has successfully completed its final tests and is being prepared for shipment to its launch site at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.
