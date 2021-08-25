Satellite News

NSSLGlobal, Telesat announce co-operation agreement for Telesat Lightspeed

NSSLGlobal, an independent service provider of satellite communications to the government and maritime industry and Telesat have signed a long-term strategic co-operation agreement to collaborate on the commercial and technical aspects of Telesat’s new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, Telesat Lightspeed, initially consisting of a global mesh network of 298 LEO satellites that are seamlessly integrated with on-ground data networks.

