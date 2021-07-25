EUMETSAT to operate Sentinel missions under Copernicus 2.0 agreement
Europe’s meteorological satellite agency, EUMETSAT, will become the largest operator of the Copernicus programme’s Sentinel satellite missions under an agreement signed with the European Commission.
