EUMETSAT to operate Sentinel missions under Copernicus 2.0 agreement

Submit on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 20:58

Europe’s meteorological satellite agency, EUMETSAT, will become the largest operator of the Copernicus programme’s Sentinel satellite missions under an agreement signed with the European Commission.

