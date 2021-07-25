Submit on Sunday, July 25th, 2021 20:58

Europe’s meteorological satellite agency, EUMETSAT, will become the largest operator of the Copernicus programme’s Sentinel satellite missions under an agreement signed with the European Commission.

Related posts:

New Chinese TV satellite has helium leak – report

NOAA to utilise data acquired by “Shizuku”

Orbcomm launches commercial service for first six OG2 satellites

Old Soviet nuclear-powered satellites to be monitored