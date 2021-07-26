Submit on Monday, July 26th, 2021 21:04

The Progress MS-16 resupply ship with the Pirs module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) today undocked from the orbital outpost’s Zvezda service module.

Related posts:

Globalstar buys Brazilian gateways

Orbital, ATK Aerospace & Defense to merge

MDA completes acquisition of DigitalGlobe

Orbital ATK, Inc. results Q3 2017