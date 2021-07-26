Pirs, Progress MS-16 de-orbited
Submit on Monday, July 26th, 2021 21:04
The Progress MS-16 resupply ship with the Pirs module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) today undocked from the orbital outpost’s Zvezda service module.
Related posts:
Globalstar buys Brazilian gateways
Orbital, ATK Aerospace & Defense to merge
MDA completes acquisition of DigitalGlobe
Orbital ATK, Inc. results Q3 2017
This entry was posted on Monday, July 26th, 2021 at 9:04 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.