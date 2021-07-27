Satellite News

Starliner Orbital Flight Test 2 set for 30 July

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on the second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS).

