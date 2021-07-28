Satellite News

Rocket Lab schedules next launch for 29 July

Rocket Lab announced it will launch a research and development satellite to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand for the United States Space Force (USSF). The dedicated mission is scheduled for lift-off on 29 July (UTC).

