Rocket Lab schedules next launch for 29 July
Submit on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 22:27
Rocket Lab announced it will launch a research and development satellite to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand for the United States Space Force (USSF). The dedicated mission is scheduled for lift-off on 29 July (UTC).
