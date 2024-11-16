The ISS has been leaking for 5 years. NASA and Russia disagree on how to fix it
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 03:11
Crew-8 commander Matthew Dominick says NASA is carefully making decisions for astronaut safety while the ISS deals with a leak, and spacesuit issues, related to aging hardware.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.