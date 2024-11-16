UFOs ‘not attributable to foreign adversaries,” new Pentagon report says
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 02:11
The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office is leading DOD’s efforts with others to document, analyze, and when possible, resolve UAP reports using a rigorous scientific framework and a data-driven approach.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.